‘Pushpa 2’: Sreeleela gets 60% less for ‘Kissik’ than Samantha’s fee for ‘Oo Antava’

Recently, following the leaked pictures from the sets of ‘Pushpa 2,’ featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela bringing in the anticipated special, the makers have made the official announcement. ‘Guntur Kaaram’ fame Sreeleela is going to bring in the heated ‘Kissik’ song with Allu Arjun. Now, the actress’ fee for the special song has come to light, and it’s significantly less than Samantha’s remuneration for ‘Pushpa 1’ song ‘Oo Antava.’

As per reports, Sreeleela received 2 crores for the anticipated special song from ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ While the amount is a staggering figure, it’s 60% less than Samantha’s fee of 5 crores. Samantha Ruth Prabhu set screens on fire with her electric moves and charisma in ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Moreover, the 2-crore fee is also 50% less than Sreeleela’s previous remuneration of 4 crores. The actress received a whopping 4-crore sum for her performance in Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ which amassed her significant fame.

Previously, reports surfaced that the makers approached ‘Stree 2’ star Shradhha Kapoor for starring in the special song. However, she was denied the demanded fee of 5 cores that Samantha received.

A feast for the eyes like you’ve never seen before! A celebration of pure energy #Kissik Song of the Year ❤‍#Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/7HzrHbhEk8 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 10, 2024



On November 10, the makers dropped a blazing poster of Sreeleela against a fiery backdrop. The actress is striking a pose donning an embellished black blouse paired with a slit black draped skirt. Welcoming “The Dancing Queen” on board, the makers wrote, “A feast for the eyes like you’ve never seen before! A celebration of pure energy. #Kissik Song of the Year. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

Taking to the comments section, several fans compared her to Samantha. “She can’t pull off what samanatha did.” Another wrote, “Sreeleela has the potential to create a big impact, but it’s tough to match Samantha’s iconic Oo Antava magic!”. Moreover, one fan commented, “No wayy she never can be a samantha. She was the biggest hype and promotion for pushpa. Sreeleela can never do that.” Meanwhile, several believe that the track will be a chartbuster. “Sreeleela is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Kani ippativaraku andharu mass dance eh veyinchaaru waiting to see her dance for a classical number”

‘Pushpa 2’ features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will hit theatres on December 5.