The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee and Raj & DK begin shooting

Get ready to dive back into the thrilling world of “The Family Man” as the much-awaited third season officially kicks off its shooting schedule! Fans have been eagerly waiting for this announcement, and now it’s finally here.

The news broke on Monday as the makers of the hit franchise revealed that the cameras have started rolling for the upcoming season. Excitement soared as Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures of the lead star, Manoj Bajpayee, alongside the talented creators, Raj & DK. The caption teased fans with the hashtag #TFM3W, signaling the beginning of a new chapter in the series.

For those unfamiliar, “The Family Man” is an enthralling Indian spy thriller series that follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, portrayed brilliantly by Manoj Bajpayee. Srikant, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man, leads a double life as an undercover intelligence officer for the TASC, a covert branch of the National Investigation Agency. With a stellar cast including Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and others, the series has garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and exceptional performances.

While the release date for the third season remains under wraps, fans can’t help but reminisce about the previous installments. The first season made its debut on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019, captivating audiences with its suspenseful plot twists. The eagerly anticipated second season arrived in June 2021, introducing Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the formidable antagonist and further expanding the show’s universe.

“The Family Man” has not only captivated audiences but has also earned accolades and awards for its stellar portrayal of espionage and suspense. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in Srikant Tiwari’s journey, one thing is certain – the excitement is palpable, and anticipation is at an all-time high for what promises to be another thrilling season of twists, turns, and high-stakes drama. Stay tuned for more updates as the journey of “The Family Man” continues to unfold.