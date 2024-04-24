Birthday surprise: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ teases ‘Baagh Ka Kareja’ song

Fans of Manoj Bajpayee got a special treat on his birthday as the makers of his upcoming film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ unveiled a sneak peek of the song ‘Baagh Ka Kareja’. Hitz Music took to Instagram to share the teaser, adding their birthday wishes for the talented actor.

The song, ‘Baagh Ka Kareja’, is a creation of Manoj Tiwari, featuring lyrics by Dr. Sagar and music by Aditya Dev. Fans can anticipate the full lyrical video dropping on April 24.

In addition to this musical tease, the film’s official teaser was recently released, offering a glimpse into the action-packed narrative. The teaser sets the tone with a tense scene where a group of men attempts to eliminate someone, only to be thwarted as the individual mysteriously revives, sending them fleeing in fear.

‘Bhaiyya Ji’ holds special significance for Manoj Bajpayee as it marks his 100th film. Described as a blend of intense action, gripping revenge drama, and heartfelt family bonds, the project has the actor buzzing with excitement.

Reflecting on his involvement, Manoj expressed his enthusiasm for portraying a raw and intense character, emphasizing the film’s status as a mainstream entertainer. Collaborating with director Apoorv Singh Karki and the production team, Manoj is confident that ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Scheduled for release on May 24, the film promises a captivating journey for viewers, with Manoj’s milestone performance adding to the anticipation. As the countdown to ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ continues, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this compelling cinematic experience.