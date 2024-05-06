Manoj Bajpayee unveils teaser for 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming milestone 100th film, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’. The actor recently teased fans with a gripping new teaser, offering a glimpse into the intense narrative awaiting them.

The teaser kicks off with a scene straight out of a crime thriller – chaos erupts in a mortuary engulfed in flames, hinting at a personal loss for Manoj Bajpayee’s character, Bhaiya Ji. Fueled by vengeance, Bhaiya Ji embarks on a relentless quest to hunt down those responsible, setting the stage for an action-packed ride filled with raw emotions and unyielding determination.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

In the teaser, Manoj Bajpayee transforms into a fierce and vengeful avatar, promising an electrifying performance that is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers recently unveiled a striking new poster, teasing the intensity and grit of Bhaiyya Ji’s character. Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to share the poster, inviting fans to witness his powerful portrayal on the big screen starting May 24.

In another exciting reveal, the makers treated fans to the first song from the film, ‘Baagh Ka Kareja’. The song, composed by Manoj Tiwari and featuring intense choreography by Manoj Bajpayee, sets the tone for the high-octane action and drama that awaits audiences.

‘Bhaiyya Ji’ marks a significant milestone in Manoj Bajpayee’s illustrious career, with the actor delivering his 100th film. Produced by a stellar team including Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar, and helmed by director Apoorv Singh Karki with a screenplay by Deepak Kingrani, the film promises a riveting blend of intense action, gripping revenge drama, and heartfelt family bonds.

Set against the backdrop of a tale filled with intense action and gripping emotions, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences when it hits cinemas on May 24. Get ready to witness Manoj Bajpayee in a never-before-seen avatar as he takes you on an unforgettable cinematic journey.