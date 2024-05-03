Thalaimai Seyalagam teaser unveiled: Sriya Reddy leads in political thriller

The curtain has been lifted on the teaser for the much-anticipated political thriller ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’, featuring the talented Sriya Reddy in a leading role.

Under the direction of the esteemed Vasanthabalan, this gripping narrative also stars Kishore, Adithya Menon, and Bharath, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ unfolds the compelling tale of a woman’s relentless pursuit of power. Director Vasanthabalan sheds light on the intricate dynamics of politics, emphasizing the importance of state autonomy and the people’s rights in shaping governance.

Sriya Reddy, portraying the complex character of Kotravai, expresses her excitement for the project, highlighting the challenges and rewards of embodying such a multifaceted persona. Kotravai’s character, characterized by her strategic wit and unwavering confidence, embodies the essence of the series, delving into themes of political instability, familial discord, and clandestine alliances.

With its riveting narrative and nuanced portrayal of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ promises to captivate audiences when it premieres on ZEE5 on May 17. Produced by Radhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Mediaworks, the series is poised to make a significant impact on the digital platform, offering viewers an insightful glimpse into the complexities of power and ambition in contemporary politics.