‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’: Amit Sial leads a complex crime drama

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is all ready to bring a gripping political thriller to the screen with his upcoming series ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’.

The show will stream on SonyLiv from July 4. It dives deep into one of India’s most significant and tragic chapters — the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Advertisement

‘The Hunt’ is an adaptation from ‘Ninety Days’, the bestselling book by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

Advertisement

The series promises to go beyond a typical crime investigation. It aims to focus on the intense and complex probe that unfolded after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.

Leading the cast is Amit Sial. He steps into the role of DR Kaarthikeyan, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that led the case. Joining him are Sahil Vaid as SP-CBI officer Amit Verma, Bhagavathi Perumal as DSP-CBI Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG-CBI Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG-CBI Radhavinod Raju, and Vidyut Garg as Captain Ravindran, a National Security Guard (NSG) commando.

The ensemble also includes Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, Gouri Menon, and others.

Speaking about his experience on the series, Amit Sial shared that the project is far more than just another crime story. “This isn’t simply about solving a murder,” he said. “It’s about unseen forces that shape the course of history. This role pushed me to explore difficult emotions — power, loss, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Playing this part was a privilege.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

The show is a production of the banners of Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies. They aim to offer viewers a closer look at the painstaking investigation that followed one of the darkest moments in Indian politics.

Rajiv Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, rose to political leadership in 1984 after his mother’s assassination. He made history as India’s youngest Prime Minister, taking office at the age of 40.

His time in power, which lasted until December 1989, was marked by attempts at modernisation and significant political challenges.

Tragically, on May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant group from Sri Lanka.