Psychological thriller on the cards

ZEE5’s ‘Bibhishon’ to take viewers into the dark heart of Birbhum

ZEE5 is ready to send chills down the spine of viewers with its latest Bengali original series titled Bibhishon. This psychological thriller, produced and directed by Raja Chanda, features Soham Majumdar and Debchandrima Singha Roy in lead roles. The show will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 from 27 June.

Bibhishon is not just another mystery drama. It tells a gripping story set in the quiet and peaceful surroundings of Birbhum, a town that suddenly becomes the centre of strange and terrifying events. A mysterious theft, the discovery of a headless body, and a brutal murder shake the foundations of the local police station. At the heart of this storm is sub-inspector Bidhan Sen, played by Soham Majumdar, a calm and intelligent police officer whose personal life is already in trouble. Now, with a string of bizarre cases in front of him, he is forced into a maze of secrets that lead him deeper into danger.

The trailer of ‘Bibhishon’ was recently released by ZEE5.