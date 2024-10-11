Telugu OTT releases this October on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV

As October unfolds, Telugu cinema is offering a delightful mix of genres on OTT platforms this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartfelt comedy, an intriguing action film, or a gripping thriller, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look at the new Telugu OTT releases that you won’t want to miss this October on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV, and more.

Gorre Puranam

Release Date: October 10

Director: Bobby

The quirky tale of ‘Gorre Puranam’ has already piqued the interest of audiences since its theatrical release on September 20. The film presents an unusual premise: a goat escapes from a religious sacrifice, only to find itself in the midst of another community’s formal event. This unexpected twist sets the stage for a comedic showdown between the goat’s owners, leading to a clash of beliefs and hilarious situations. Critics have given mixed reviews. But the film’s originality and humor are certainly worth checking out. So, do add it to your list of Telugu OTT releases this October.

Vey Dharuvey

Release Date: October 11

Director: Naveen Reddy D

If action-packed drama is more your style, ‘Vey Dharuvey’ might just hit the mark. Directed by Naveen Reddy D, this 2024 film features a strong cast, including Sairam Shankar and Yasha Shiva Kumar, and is produced under the banner of Sai Teja Entertainments. The storyline promises intense action sequences, complemented by a compelling musical score from Bheems Ceciroleo. With cinematography by Stish Mutyala and editing by S.B. Uddhav, this film is ready to captivate action enthusiasts when it drops today.

Pailam Pilaga

Release Date: October 10

Director: Anand Gurram

Another noteworthy release is ‘Pailam Pilaga’, a comedy-drama that highlights the aspirations of a young man named Shiva, living in the rural village of Kothula Gutta. The film, which features performances from Sai Teja Kalvakota and Pavani Karanam, paints a vivid picture of life in a small town while exploring larger dreams and ambitions. Directed by Anand Gurram and produced by Ramakrishna Boddula and Srinivas SK, this film invites audiences to enjoy its heartwarming humor and relatable characters.

Mathu Vadalara 2

Release Date: October 11

Director: Ritesh Rana

Fans of crime comedies will be excited for ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’, the sequel to the popular original. Directed by Ritesh Rana, this film brings back beloved characters portrayed by Sri Simha Koduri and Vennela Kishore, alongside new faces like Faria Abdullah. The narrative promises to deliver the same engaging blend of humor and suspense that fans loved in the first film.

Sabari

Release Date: October 11

Director: Anilkatz

Lastly, ‘Sabari’ marks the directorial debut of Anilkatz and promises to be an action thriller worth watching. Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role, the film also stars Mime Gopi and Ganesh Venkatraman. Although the film has received mixed reviews, its intriguing premise and action-packed sequences make it a noteworthy addition to this weekend’s lineup.