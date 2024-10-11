Vettaiyan OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth starrer?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film, ‘Vettaiyan’, directed by T.J. Gnanavel, has officially hit theaters on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Vijayadashami. But to watch it in the comfort of your homes, keep reading to find details about the OTT release of ‘Vettaiyan’.

This action drama marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film as a lead actor, and it has generated considerable excitement not just for the superstar but also for its impressive cast, which includes Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil debut, alongside talented actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, among others.

In ‘Vettaiyan’, Rajinikanth takes on the role of Athiyan “Athi,” a Superintendent of Police based in Kanyakumari. The narrative follows Athiyan’s tumultuous journey after he inadvertently shoots an innocent person during a police encounter linked to the murder of a teacher he knows. This gripping plot, along with the star-studded cast, has set the stage for a compelling cinematic experience.

Advertisement

The film was first announced in March 2023 under the working title ‘Thalaivar 170’, before its official title reveal in December. Filming took place over several months, with principal photography starting in October 2023 and concluding in August 2024. Locations for the shoot spanned across vibrant settings, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

The music for ‘Vettaiyan’ is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with S.R. Kathir handling cinematography and Philomin Raj in charge of editing.

As the film unfolds in theaters, ‘Vettaiyan’ has already secured an OTT release partnership with Amazon Prime Video, although a release date on the platform has yet to be announced.

Initial reviews have poured in, with critics offering a mixed bag of feedback. While Rajinikanth’s performance and the film’s technical aspects received praise, some reviews pointed out issues with the storyline and pacing. Nevertheless, the buzz around ‘Vettaiyan’ remains strong.