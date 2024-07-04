Rohini Iyer mourns mother’s loss; Bollywood and politicians offer condolences

Entertainment entrepreneur Rohini Iyer recently suffered a significant loss with the passing of her mother. The funeral saw a heartfelt gathering of Bollywood’s notable figures, who came to offer their condolences.

Among them were acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai and visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, both long-time friends of Rohini. The ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor also made an appearance, expressing his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Emraan Hashmi, along with his wife Parveen Shahani, was spotted as they arrived at Rohini’s Mumbai residence. The presence of these prominent personalities highlighted the deep connections Rohini has within the film industry.

However, the support extended beyond Bollywood. BJP politician Asif Bhamla visited to offer his condolences, showing that Rohini’s influence and relationships span various spheres of society.

Rohini Iyer is the founder and director of Rain Reign, a group of companies making significant strides in the entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Rain Reign’s influence isn’t confined to India; the company is expanding its reach globally, with collaborations planned in Hollywood, London, and the Middle East.

The outpouring of support from such a diverse group of people underscores the impact Rohini Iyer has had on both a personal and professional level. Her loss is deeply felt, and the gathering at the funeral was a testament to the strong relationships she has built over the years.