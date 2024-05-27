‘Heeramandi’ soars globally, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha celebrate

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest masterpiece, “Heeramandi,” has taken the world by storm, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences globally. The Netflix drama series, spanning eight episodes, features an impressive ensemble cast and marks the return of 90s icon Manisha Koirala to the screen. The series has been lauded for its exceptional storytelling, direction, and stellar performances, captivating viewers and critics alike.

“Heeramandi” weaves a tale set during the Partition of India, focusing on the lives of tawaifs and their untold contributions to the nation. This intricate narrative has resonated deeply with audiences, leading to the series achieving the largest global opening week for any Indian series on Netflix, as reported by Variety.

The cast of “Heeramandi” includes renowned actors such as Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Sharmin Segal, and Adhyayan Suman. Each actor’s performance has been pivotal in bringing the rich, complex characters of “Heeramandi” to life.

In celebration of the series’ massive success, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to express their gratitude and joy. Aditi shared her excitement on Instagram, posting, “Globally winning!!! So much gratitude. Thank you, Sanjay sir, for being the epic genius that you are. You are precious not just to me and us but to the world of cinema. Thank you for your cinematic legacy. Thank you for making me your bibbojaan. Grateful to learn from you and beyond grateful for your blessings. Global hit #Heeramandi.”

Sonakshi Sinha also shared her heartfelt appreciation, writing, “Thank you for all the love you have shown #Heeramandi !!! So proud to be a part of this along with the entire team.”

The wave of admiration for “Heeramandi” continues to grow, with viewers worldwide captivated by its blend of historical narrative and dramatic flair. The series stands as a testament to Bhansali’s visionary direction and the extraordinary talent of its cast. “Heeramandi” not only showcases the rich tapestry of India’s past but also highlights the enduring power of storytelling in cinema.