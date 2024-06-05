Sharmin Segal on ‘Heeramandi’ success: “I’m just thankful people are noticing me”

The world of online streaming has a new gem, and its name is “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” Directed by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this series has captured the hearts of viewers globally. Amidst the show’s widespread acclaim, Sharmin Segal’s portrayal of Alamzaib has emerged as a standout performance, earning her rave reviews and newfound recognition.

In a recent interview, Sharmin expressed her gratitude for the positive reception she has been receiving. “At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the fact that people are noticing me,” she shared. “There’s a mix of positive and negative feedback, but I’m grateful for the chance to showcase my craft to such a wide audience.”

Sharmin also touched on the incredible reach of “Heeramandi” through its availability on an OTT platform like Netflix. The global audience’s response has been both overwhelming and humbling for her. “Heeramandi is getting love from across the globe. Thanks to OTT platforms, we can reach countless viewers. It’s one thing to hear praise from your family, but it’s another when people from America, Europe, and Germany appreciate your work. It feels like my efforts are resonating with a diverse audience,” she remarked.

The actress emphasized her appreciation for the opportunities provided by platforms like Netflix, which allow artists to transcend geographical boundaries. “I’m very grateful for a platform like Netflix that enables artists to connect with a global audience. It’s incredibly humbling,” she added.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series available on Netflix, streaming in 190 countries since May 1st. This ambitious project from Bhansali not only showcases the rich storytelling and visual grandeur he is known for but also highlights the impressive talents of actors like Sharmin Segal, who are gaining well-deserved recognition on the world stage.

As Sharmin Segal continues to bask in the positive spotlight, it’s clear that her role in “Heeramandi” has marked a significant milestone in her career. The series’ success and her standout performance are testament to the power of storytelling in the digital age, where talent can be celebrated across continents, bringing diverse cultures together through the universal language of cinema.