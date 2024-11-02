The Academy honors Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with K3G scene

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday, The Academy paid tribute to Bollywood’s “King” by spotlighting a memorable moment from his 2001 film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (K3G).

The iconic Diwali scene they shared is one that’s cherished by fans and beautifully captures the emotional connection between Khan’s character, Rahul Raichand, and his family.

In the scene, a grand Diwali celebration is unfolding at the Raichand family mansion. Rahul, played by Khan, makes a stunning entrance, arriving by helicopter and immediately infusing the event with energy and excitement.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

His mother, Nandini Raichand (played by Jaya Bachchan), senses his presence even before he steps out. Dressed in a traditional white sari by Manish Malhotra, Nandini shifts her attention from performing the aarti for her husband, Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), to the entrance.

When Rahul finally appears with his signature dimpled smile, he teases her, asking, “Hey Mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?” The scene ends with a tender moment as Nandini smiles, applying a tilak on her son’s forehead. The post by The Academy on Shah Rukh beautifully encapsulated this with the caption: “A mother’s intuition is always right.”

Fans on social media were quick to share their excitement, with one user exclaiming, “This is one of the most ICONIC moments in Indian cinema ever!”

Another added, “The biggest superstar in the world.”

Karan Johar, director of K3G, chimed in, commenting, “This post made me smile wide.” The Academy’s caption, “Is this SRK’s best entry scene?” also sparked conversations among fans, many of whom regard this as one of Shah Rukh’s most memorable on-screen entrances.

Released over two decades ago, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ remains a staple of Indian cinema, featuring a star-studded cast including Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

Yet, it’s scenes like these—heartfelt and meticulously crafted—that have kept the film relevant and beloved.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the industry, his journey from his early days in New Delhi to his current reign as “The King of Bollywood” has been nothing short of legendary. He first made a name for himself with the TV series ‘Fauji’ in 1989, and quickly rose to fame with hit films like ‘Deewana’, ‘Darr’, and ‘Baazigar’. His breakout, however, came with ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), a film that established him as one of the industry’s most enduring stars.

After a hiatus, Khan made an impressive return with a series of box office hits. With ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’ raking in record-breaking numbers, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Fans eagerly await his next film, ‘King’, a crime drama that also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking a new chapter in the legacy he continues to build.