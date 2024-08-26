Uorfi Javed aims for SRK-level fame with ‘Follow kar lo yaar’ series

Uorfi Javed, the actor and social media sensation renowned for her bold fashion choices, is making headlines with her latest project. Her debut web series, ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’, has just launched on Prime Video, and Javed has been actively promoting it. In a recent interview, she candidly shared her aspirations and inspirations, revealing some intriguing insights into her career and ambitions.

Javed openly admitted that she measures her success against the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. “Shah Rukh Khan is my benchmark,” she stated. “The day I feel like I am the Shah Rukh Khan of the world, I’ll retire.” Her remark underscores her high standards and ambitious nature, as she aims for nothing less than the pinnacle of fame and recognition.

Addressing the challenges she faced, Javed spoke about the importance of having an ‘X-factor’ in achieving success. “Try if you want,” she said with confidence. “I’d be more than happy if anyone tried what I’ve done and succeeded.” This reflects her belief in the unique qualities that have propelled her career forward, despite numerous obstacles.

The actress also touched on the critical role of consistency in her journey. “Even when everyone was against me, I did what I believed in,” she admitted. “I’m not saying what I did was right or wrong, but it was driven by my mental state and my ambitions.” Javed’s determination shines through her words, highlighting her resilience in the face of adversity.

Uorfi Javed also discussed the impact of financial resources on achieving success. “If you have money and come from an affluent background, things are easier,” she noted. “But when you don’t have those resources, it’s much tougher. I’ve realized not everyone shares my level of ambition, and that’s okay. Some people are content just existing, but I don’t want to just exist—I want to rule.”

Despite her ambitious goals, Javed’s remarks about potentially retiring if she ever reaches the level of Shah Rukh Khan were a touch of humor. “As long as Shah Rukh is giving me half of his estate and wealth, I’d love to retire,” she joked.

As for her current project, ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’—which draws inspiration from the Kardashians’ reality shows—is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Javed’s entry into the digital space marks a new chapter in her evolving career, blending her signature style with fresh storytelling.