Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ gets an OTT release date

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to debut their acclaimed film ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ in India on December 18 via Prime Video.

The film, an Indo-French collaboration, features fresh talents Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron alongside seasoned actress Kani Kusruti. Produced under Chadha and Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios, the project also had backing from French companies Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films.

The duo shared their excitement about bringing the film to Indian viewers after its successful global journey. “’Girls Will Be Girls’ is our first production, and it has already made us proud. It won recognition at Sundance, Busan, TIFF, and Mumbai’s MAMI Film Festival, where we bagged four awards,” Chadha told ANI. “Now that its festival run is complete, we’re thrilled to finally share this story with Indian audiences.”

Ali Fazal reflected on their shift from acting to producing. “Every actor should try producing at least once,” he said. “It gives you a new perspective on how things work behind the scenes. We’ve tried to make the process smoother for everyone involved, even with the little things that often get overlooked.”

On the personal front, the couple recently became parents to a baby girl, born in July. Balancing work and family has been a learning curve for them.

Chadha explained, “Our daughter is still very young, just a few months old. We’re making it work now, but once she starts walking, things will get busier.” The couple even set up an editing studio at home to juggle their roles.

“We were editing a documentary recently, so we invited the editor home. It helped us manage both work and parenting,” she added.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ tells the story of Mira, a 16-year-old girl navigating life in a boarding school in a quaint Himalayan hill town. The narrative explores Mira’s rebellious journey, intricately connected to her mother’s unrealized dreams.

The film has already made waves internationally, including a screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.