Dia Mirza celebrates her birthday with nature and loved ones

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, known for her grace and love for nature, marked her birthday on December 9 in the most serene way possible—surrounded by her family in the heart of a forest.

Sharing the experience with her fans, Dia posted heartwarming moments from the celebration on Instagram, describing it as “the most magical day in the forest.”

Dia Mirza, who turned 43, shared a heartfelt note along with her photos, saying, “76 and 43 under the shade of a tree. The kind of birthday that makes every part of our being come alive. What more could one ask for? Lucky me.” She expressed gratitude for the team at Chunda Shikar Oudi, who added thoughtful touches to make the day even more memorable.

The pictures revealed a cozy celebration featuring her parents, husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and their kids, Avyaan and Samaira. From a sweet birthday cake to a candid, sunkissed selfie, the glimpses reflected Dia’s appreciation for simple joys.

She also thanked her fans for their warm wishes, adding, “Deepest gratitude for all the love and kindness so many of you showered on me.”

Fans and fellow celebrities poured their love into the comments and stories. Kareena Kapoor Khan, affectionately known as Bebo, shared a striking black-and-white photo of Dia on Instagram Stories, captioned, “Happy birthday beautiful Dia, lots of love,” with a heart emoji. Shilpa Shetty Kundra added her flair, posting a goofy picture with Dia and writing, “Happy birthday Dia, may your life always be LIT.”

Dia’s acting career spans iconic films like ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Thappad’, and ‘Sanju’, showcasing her versatility and charm. Recently, she appeared in ‘Dhak Dhak’, an adventure film helmed by Tarun Dudeja, alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The movie tells the story of a group of women embarking on a road trip, breaking societal conventions along the way.