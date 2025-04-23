Pahalgam terrorist attack: Shah pays last respects to deceased tourists, visits attack site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, where at least 28 innocent tourists were killed in one of the largest terrorist attacks in recent years. Shah arrived at the site in a helicopter.

Earlier today, the Home Minister, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir hours after the deadly attack on Tuesday, also paid his tributes to the victims by laying a wreath outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. He also met with the family members of the victims and expressed his condolences.

“With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared,” Shah said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Shah held a high-level security meeting in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by J&K LG Manoj Sinha and other security officials from J&K Police and the Army.

Following the attack, security has been tightened across the state. Locals in several areas held a protest march against the killings of innocent civilians. In Tangmarg, people staged a protest condemning the terrorist attack on tourists. They held posters that read “Stop Innocent Killings”.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the Pahalgam terrorist attack site. The NIA team will assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the investigation.

In separate news, the security forces have killed two terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. According to the Army, two- three terrorists were attempting to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Baramulla’s Uri Nala.

They opened fire on seeing the security personnel, and a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Two of the terrorists were gunned down in the encounter.

”On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them, resulting in a firefight,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X.