Rajat Kapoor dives deep into horror with ‘Khauf’: “I was hooked from the start”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Whether it’s his indie gems like ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ or offbeat roles in commercial cinema, Kapoor has always picked projects that go beyond the ordinary.

Now, he’s diving headfirst into something he’s never done before — horror. Yes, you read that right. The ever-evolving performer is all set to shake things up in Amazon Prime Video’s new original series ‘Khauf’, dropping April 18.

So, what made Kapoor say yes to this spooky new adventure? In his own words: “The character is unlike anything I’ve done before.” And that’s saying something, considering the kind of bold, layered roles he’s taken on over the years.

“When I first read the material, I actually felt a tingling sensation up my spine,” Kapoor revealed. “It doesn’t normally happen. But this one really got me. I was hooked from the start.”

The excitement didn’t stop there. Kapoor added that the entire process — from the first read to the shoot — was a creatively fulfilling experience. “Sometimes, a role doesn’t quite live up to what you imagined, but ‘Khauf’ turned out to be even better than I expected. The costumes, the makeup, the overall vibe on set — everything just worked. I don’t usually get this excited about my work, but this one’s special.”

‘Khauf’ is not just another horror show. It marks the debut of Smita Singh as creator and showrunner — a bold move in itself. Singh teams up with directors Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan to bring the eerie vision to life. And with Matchbox Shots’ Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil backing the project, expectations are sky-high.

The cast is a powerhouse too. Alongside Rajat Kapoor, you’ll see ‘Sacred Games’ actress Shilpa Shukla, the ever-versatile Geetanjali Kulkarni, rising talents Monika Panwar and Abhishek Chauhan — all adding their own flavor to this supernatural saga.

While the plot is still tightly under wraps (no spoilers here!), buzz suggests that ‘Khauf’ isn’t your run-of-the-mill haunted house story. It’s psychological, atmospheric, and packed with unexpected turns — much like Kapoor’s own career choices.

And the title ‘Khauf’ (which means “fear” in Hindi) hints at the kind of slow-burning terror that sticks with you long after the credits roll.

What makes this show even more intriguing is how it blends the real and the surreal — something Kapoor seems genuinely thrilled about. “This role gave me the space to explore a part of myself I haven’t really tapped into before. It’s dark, mysterious, and deeply human all at once.”