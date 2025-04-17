‘Citadel’ spin-offs ‘Honey Bunny’ and ‘Diana’ cancelled; What lies ahead?

Globally hit spy series franchise, the ‘Citadel’ universe is getting a major shake-up. Despite rave reviews and impressive viewing, the makers are cancelling the spin-offs, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ and ‘Citadel: Diana.’ This comes after a major change in the Amazon MGM studio. Former studio head Jennifer Salke, the woman behind the Spy universe, has walked out of Amazon MGM.

Notably, ace directorial duo, the Russo Brothers, created the Indian and the Italian chapters of the global spy series. They served as executive producers to both ‘Honey Bunny’ and ‘Diana.’ While the Indian original starred Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Matilda De Angelis led the Italian variant. Meanwhile, the mothership American title starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is getting a second season. To establish cohesion, the studio will converge the two other versions into the main storyline, going ahead.

Talking about the unexpected move, Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon MGM studio, issued a statement. “While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of ‘Citadel’ will be our most exhilarating yet.” He added, “With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when ‘Citadel’ Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026.”

The exhilarating franchise pulls viewers into a world brimming with chaos, espionage, emotions, and high-octane action. Upon premiere, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ boasted the title of the platform’s top series within a matter of days. Additionally, ‘Citadel: Diana’ also emerged as the strongest Italian original premiere on Amazon Prime. The latest development is at once unexpected and has upset several fans.

Meanwhile, fans are now patiently waiting for the second season of the mothership title.

