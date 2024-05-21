Rathnam OTT release: Prime Video sets global premiere for May 23

Get ready for an electrifying ride as Prime Video gears up to unveil the much-awaited Tamil action spectacle, Rathnam, to audiences worldwide on May 23rd. Directed by the seasoned filmmaker Hari and backed by a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautam Menon, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu, this flick is set to ignite screens with its fiery narrative.

Centered around the enigmatic Rathnam, portrayed by Vishal, the story delves into his tumultuous journey, grappling with a haunting past and wrestling with his inner demons. As the right-hand man to MLA Panneer Selvam, played by Samuthirakani, Rathnam finds himself embroiled in a whirlwind of events when he encounters Mallika, a nurse bearing a striking resemblance to his late mother, essayed by Priya Bhavani Shankar.

What ensues is a high-octane saga of Rathnam’s quest to shield Mallika from harm’s way while confronting the volatile forces within him. Fueled by pulsating action sequences and poignant emotional depth, Rathnam promises to captivate audiences, leaving them teetering on the edge of their seats, rooting for the protagonist’s redemption.

Advertisement

With its riveting storyline and stellar performances, Rathnam adds another feather to the cap of Prime Video’s extensive library, enriching the entertainment experience for Prime members across India and spanning over 240 countries and territories. And the cherry on top? Subscribers can revel in the excitement at an unbeatable value of just ₹1499 per year, unlocking a world of savings, convenience, and endless entertainment.

So mark your calendars and brace yourselves for an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as Rathnam storms onto screens, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience like never before. Get ready dive into the gripping tale of courage, redemption, and the enduring power of the human spirit, only on Prime Video.