July OTT releases on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema

Looking for something to binge-watch this week? Don’t fret, as your favorite OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and MX Player have lined up some exciting new releases this July. We’ve compiled a curated list to make your July evenings more relaxing and entertaining. Take a look at what’s in store:

1. Mandakini (Manorama Max, July 12th)

Get ready for a delightful comedy featuring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar. Directed by Vinod Leela and produced by Sanju Unnithan under Spire Productions, Mandakini explores the comedic chaos of Aromal and Ambili’s eventful first night together. The film, which released on May 24, 2024, has garnered positive reviews for its humor and insightful take on relationships.

2. Wild Wild Punjab (Netflix, July 10th)

Embark on a laughter-filled journey with Rajesh Khanna (Varun Sharma), affectionately known as Khanne, in Wild Wild Punjab. After a breakup, Khanne sets out on a road trip with his buddies Maan Arora (Sunny Singh), Honey Singh (Manjot Singh), and Gaurav Jain (Jassi Gill) to crash his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. What follows are hilarious encounters with eccentric locals and unexpected brawls, turning his quest for closure into a chaotic adventure.

3. Sausage Party (Amazon Prime Video, July 11th)

Prepare for a wild ride with the adult animated comedy film Sausage Party, hitting Amazon Prime Video on July 11, 2024. Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the movie hilariously parodies Disney and Pixar films, following a sausage’s journey to discover the truth behind grocery store life. With voices from a star-studded cast including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Jonah Hill, this film promises outrageous humor and unexpected twists.

4. Malayalee from India (SonyLiv, July 5th)

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and produced by Listin Stephen for Magic Frames, Malayalee from India is a comedy drama starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Anaswara Rajan. The film explores cultural divides through the story of Aalparambil Gopi, played by Nivin Pauly, who is sent abroad to temper his strong beliefs. As he navigates new friendships, particularly with his Pakistani boss, the film offers a heartwarming take on unexpected connections.

5. Maharaja, Tamil (Netflix, July 12th)

Coming to Netflix on July 12th, Maharaja is a Tamil film that delves into mystery and intrigue. Set in a tranquil neighborhood, the story follows a respected middle-aged barber. He finds himself embroiled in controversy when his report of a masked robber is dismissed by the police. As suspicions about his sanity grow, the film promises to unravel a gripping tale of suspense.

This July, these diverse offerings on OTT platforms from the world of cinema promise to cater to every mood. From uproarious comedies to thought-provoking dramas, they got you covered. So grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy these captivating tales from the comfort of your couch. And don’t forget to share your own recommendations with us too!