Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom: Raj and DK’s new Netflix fantasy actioner

Filmmaker duo Raj and DK, known as the masterminds behind hit series like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Guns and Gulaabs,’ are set to collaborate with streaming giant Netflix for a fantasy actioner titled ‘Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.’ Netflix announced the series, currently in production, with a captivating poster on Instagram.

Teasing the thrilling actioner, the makers shared a poster featuring a bloodied gilded crown dripping with blood. The caption read, “We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first-ever action-fantasy series.” This marks Raj and DK’s second collaboration with Netflix after the success of ‘Guns and Gulaabs,’ starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav.

The show-writing duo will team up with ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve and writer Sita R. Menon under their production company, D2R Films. According to Netflix, ‘Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom’ promises a “gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.”

Variety reported Raj and DK stating that the series represents uncharted territory for them, heightening their excitement. Their aim with the drama is to craft an original fictional world that evokes childhood fantastical tales. They expressed enjoyment in collaborating with Rahi and Sita to bring their unique vision to life, highlighting Netflix’s enthusiastic support for their unconventional approach.

Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India, echoed excitement following the genre-blending success of ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ emphasizing the anticipation for ‘Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom’ as Netflix India’s first mega action-fantasy series. Shergill praised Raj & DK’s creativity and Rahi Anil Barve’s leadership, anticipating an epic adventure that will captivate audiences globally.

The poster has sparked curiosity among netizens, given the duo’s track record, as they eagerly await further announcements on casting and the release date. In related news, Raj and DK’s Hindi adaptation of ‘Citadel,’ starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ is set for release on Prime Video.