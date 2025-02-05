Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her exes moving on in life

Apart from her professional life, Samantha Ruth Prabhu often faces questions about her personal life. Recently, the actress opened up about her ex-partner moving on in life with new relationships. The question is often posed to the actress and she has addressed it claiming there is no room for envy. For the unversed, Samantha’s ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya recently tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala. This put the spotlight on Samantha and Chay’s former relationship once again, stirring the question for her.

In her recent interview with GQ, the interviewer asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu about her exes moving on and if it hurts her. “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that.” She also discussed if there are any feelings towards it- be it joy, envy, or bitterness. The actress rebuffed anything of sorts. “Oh no. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there’s no space for anything as unhealthy as envy.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in 2017. Subsequently, they announced their separation in 2021. Since then, they have moved forward in their personal and professional lives. Last year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

On the work front, Samantha’s last was the thrilling spy series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ In the series from the world of Citadel, she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video and emerged as a huge success upon release. Moving ahead, she has ‘Rakt Bramhand’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in the pipeline.