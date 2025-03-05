Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals the performances that made her ‘cringe’

Indian film industry diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed 15 years in the industry following her debut with ‘Ye Maaya Chesave.’ During a recent conversation with Times of India, the actress walked down memory lane. Looking at her journey in retrospect, she revealed which performances of her made her cringe.

Talking about her initial days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she’s ‘happy’ now. However, it was ‘stressful’ for her when she was just acting instead of juggling several responsibilities as she does now. When probed about the reason behind feeling stressed when she was just acting, she stated that she attached her self-worth to her films’ success.

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



The ‘Kushi’ actress said, “It was stressful because I tied my self-worth to the success of each film. And success was never in my control. Every Friday became a source of anxiety because my confidence depended on box office numbers. That was a recipe for disaster. Now, I have a clearer perspective and am much kinder to myself.”

Samantha also revealed that oftentimes she rewatches her old stints and some performances make her cringe. “The performances that make me cringe are the ones where I was struggling to fit in. Initially, most of the glamorous roles weren’t really me. I was trying to fit in, trying to be like my fantastic peers. I tried to look like them, act like them, dance like them. When I watch those performances now, I find them absolutely ridiculous.”

Samantha entered the acting terrain in 2010 with ‘Ye Maaya Chesave.’ In 2023, she starred in ‘Shaakunthalam’ and ‘Kushi.’ Last year, the actress led Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ opposite Varun Dhawan. The title was the Indian chapter of the American show ‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Moving ahead, she is once again collaborating with the duo for ‘Rakt Bramhand’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Additionally, she also has the film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram,’ which she’s also producing, in the pipeline.

