Akshay Kumar says Tom & Jerry are his ultimate action gurus

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his death-defying stunts and high-octane action scenes, recently made an unexpected revelation about the source of his action inspiration — and it’s not what anyone would have guessed.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay shared that his love for thrilling action sequences actually stems from watching ‘Tom & Jerry’, the classic cartoon most people associate with childhood giggles.

Advertisement

“You won’t believe it, but ‘Tom & Jerry’ is my biggest inspiration for action,” he said. “It’s the most violent show I’ve ever seen, though it’s meant for kids. Just watch it closely — it’s packed with brutal chases, wild crashes, and over-the-top stunts in every episode.”

Advertisement

The actor recalled how some of his famous stunts were directly inspired by the antics of the iconic cat-and-mouse duo.

“There’s a scene where Tom descends from a helicopter to grab Jerry — I recreated that in ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’. Then, Tom hanging from a plane — I pulled that off in ‘Khiladi 420’. And there’s one where Tom and Jerry sit in a hammock under a helicopter, sipping wine — I did a version of that in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’,” Akshay laughed. “I’ve borrowed so much from them — it’s the best action film ever made in my opinion.”

He added, somewhat humorously, that ‘Tom & Jerry’ is far from the gentle cartoon parents think it is.

“People think it’s funny, but it’s actually full of destruction. In one episode, Tom wrecks an entire house with a bat! It’s violent, seriously. Just think about what you’re letting your kids watch,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for some interesting projects. He will make a special appearance as Lord Shiva in the much-awaited film ‘Kannappa’, starring Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu. The film also boasts cameo appearances by Prabhas and Mohanlal, and it’s all set to hit theatres on June 27.

Apart from ‘Kannappa’, Akshay’s upcoming line-up includes ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, a comedy that promises to bring back the chaos and fun of the ‘Welcome’ franchise. He’s also teaming up with director Priyadarshan for the spooky comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’, which stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal alongside him.