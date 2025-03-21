‘Panchayat Season 4’ buzz grows as makers team up with govt for viral rural stories

While fans are waiting for ‘Panchayat Season 4’ to release, the creators of the much-loved web series set in rural India, have teamed up with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to highlight key issues of rural development.

This collaboration aims to bring engaging and thought-provoking narratives centered around themes like women’s empowerment, financial self-reliance for villages, and the role of technology in governance.

Their first sketch, ‘Asli Pradhan Kaun?’, recently dropped on TVF’s official YouTube channel and has already set the internet buzzing.

Featuring familiar faces from ‘Panchayat’, including Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, the video shines a light on the importance of women in leadership and the power of grassroots grievance redressal mechanisms.

Neena Gupta, who plays the fiery Manju Devi in ‘Panchayat’, shared her excitement about the project, saying, “It’s always a pleasure to be part of stories that have a purpose. ‘Asli Pradhan Kaun?’ is more than just entertainment—it’s a reflection of what real challenges women face in rural India. I can’t wait for audiences to see how beautifully TVF has woven this message into their signature storytelling.”

The response? Massive! ‘Asli Pradhan Kaun?’ racked up over 1.2 million views within hours of release—despite competing with the India vs. Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final.

Now, just ten days later, the video has hit a whopping 7.6 million views, proving that meaningful content can find its audience even in the face of cricket fever.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, is thrilled with the engagement, calling it “a validation of infotainment as a powerful medium for public outreach.”

Following the success of their first release, the makers have dropped their second sketch, ‘The Drive and the Dispute’. This one dives into environmental sustainability and the role of technology in governance, all while keeping ‘Panchayat’s’ signature humor intact.

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the story follows Vikas and Prahlad as they attempt to carry out a tree plantation drive—only to be thwarted by their ever-persistent rival, Banrakas. Accusations of corruption fly as missing saplings lead to a full-blown dispute.

But in a hilarious twist, a journalist uses a drone from the government’s ‘Svamitva’ land survey scheme to expose Banrakas as the real culprit! The resolution? They hilariously forced him to plant 200 new trees.

The sketch also subtly introduces government initiatives like the ‘Meri Panchayat’ app and the ‘Panchayat Development Index (PDI)’, showing how digital tools are helping local governance become more transparent and effective.

There is already a buzz building around ‘Panchayat Season 4’. Though officially unconfirmed, speculation suggests that the series will continue exploring the evolving dynamics of Phulera’s local governance, with Abhishek’s IAS ambitions clashing against his deepening ties to the village.