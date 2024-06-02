Panchayat Season 3 chai with Sachiv ji: Abhishek Tripathi teaches the best tea recipe

The much-awaited Panchayat season 3 has hit the screens, and with it comes a delightful treat from none other than our beloved Sachiv ji Abhishek Tripathi, portrayed by the talented Jitendra Kumar. In a recent video shared by Prime Video on their YouTube channel, Panchayat season 3 actor Abhishek Tripathi spilled the beans on his secret recipe for the perfect cup of chai, a quintessential element of life in Phulera.

According to Abhishek, everything in Phulera is just fine, except for one crucial thing – Vikash’s tea. “If the tea isn’t up to par, it makes the entire day a struggle, whether you’re in the village or elsewhere,” he remarks with a grin. That’s precisely why he’s taken matters into his own hands and mastered the art of brewing his own tea.

Abhishek’s tea-making process is nothing short of a ritual. He begins by boiling water until it reaches the perfect temperature, then carefully adds the tea leaves. To infuse his concoction with flavor and warmth, he throws in some ginger, reminiscent of Manju Devi – a touch spicy but always comforting, just like a trusted friend.

As the brew simmers, Abhishek introduces cardamom into the mix, though in smaller quantities these days, as a lingering reminder of his acquaintance with Vikash. Next comes cinnamon, symbolizing Prahlad – tough on the outside but exuding a pleasant aroma, much like a steadfast companion.

To sweeten the deal, he adds sugar, likening its sweetness to that which Rinky brings into his life. Ahem! Abhishek prefers to let the tea steep slowly over a low flame, mirroring the gentle pace of his love story with Rinky. And no Phulera-style tea would be complete without a generous pour of milk, though he’s quick to caution against letting it boil over, lest it turn into a troublesome situation akin to Bhushan’s antics.

With the tea brewed to perfection, Abhishek suggests sharing a cup of chai with a loved one, perhaps even from the same glass, fostering love in the quaint village of Phulera in Panchayat season 3.