Panchayat Season 4 release date OUT! Five years of the series and fans can’t keep calm

Looks like Phulera’s favorite secretary isn’t done yet! Prime Video just made everyone’s day by confirming that ‘Panchayat Season 4’ is officially happening, and it’s going to release on July 2, 2025.

Hard to believe it’s been five years since we first met Abhishek Tripathi, played by the brilliant Jitendra Kumar, reluctantly navigating his way through village life.

Over three seasons, Panchayat has become more than just a show—it’s a slice-of-life masterpiece that has won hearts with its simplicity, humor, and unforgettable characters.

The entire gang is back for the new season, with Jitendra Kumar reprising his role as Abhishek, alongside Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, and Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha all returning.

While Prime Video is keeping plot details under wraps, one thing’s for sure—Season 4 will bring another round of laughter, politics, drama, and the kind of small-town charm that makes this show so special.

When Panchayat first dropped in 2020, it was a breath of fresh air. The simple yet relatable story of an urban guy stuck in a rural setup, complete with quirky villagers and unexpected friendships, struck a chord with audiences. Over time, it became a cultural phenomenon, winning awards and a dedicated fanbase.

Season 3 took the drama up a notch with Abhishek caught between his government job, village politics, and personal dilemmas. Now, Panchayat Season 4 promises to dive deeper into his life, the Pradhan-Pati power dynamics, and the ever-growing tensions in Phulera.

Fans love Panchayat for its witty dialogues, heartwarming moments, and realistic portrayal of rural India. Whether it’s Abhishek’s frustration, Pradhan Ji’s political games, or Vikas and Prahlad’s comic timing, every character feels real and relatable.

Circle July 2, 2025, on your calendars because Phulera is calling, and we can’t wait to return!

Stay tuned for more updates, and in the meantime, let the Panchayat binge begin!