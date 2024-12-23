‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 to release on THIS date

The highly anticipated season 2 of the crime-thriller series ‘Paatal Lok’ is ready to premiere on January 17 on Prime Video, much to the excitement of fans who were captivated by its gritty and intense narrative in season one.

The series, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, takes viewers deep into the darker corners of Indian society, exploring crime, mystery, and the harsh realities of life.

Advertisement

In season two, the story continues with Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Ahlawat) and his team thrust into a new, even more dangerous world. The series introduces fresh faces, including Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season. “I am happy to continue our long-standing association with Prime Video and present the much-awaited second season of ‘Paatal Lok’. The overwhelming response to the first season filled me with immense gratitude and inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping,” Sharma said.

The show’s director, Avinash Arun Dhaware, has also worked tirelessly to elevate the drama. The new season promises to test Hathi Ram and his team in ways they’ve never faced before, as they navigate an unfamiliar and perilous “fresh hell.”

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, shared his enthusiasm for the second season. “The first season made a huge impact with its gripping narrative and layered characters. The response was phenomenal, and we are excited to delve even deeper into the immersive world of ‘Paatal Lok’ with the second installment,” he said.

Madhok emphasized the importance of timing and creative vision in delivering compelling stories to audiences.

Produced by Sudip Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz in association with Eunoia Films LLP, ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 is ready to push the limits of crime drama and suspense.