Nushrratt Bharuccha stuns in ‘Chhorii 2’ teaser: Fans say ‘poora darr ka mahoul!’

Horror buffs, rejoice! Nushrratt Bharuccha is back to haunt your nightmares with ‘Chhorii 2’, and the teaser is already sending shivers down everyone’s spine.

After a long two-year wait, fans finally got a sneak peek into the terrifying world of this sequel—and the internet is buzzing with excitement.

The teaser has everything you’d want from a horror thriller: eerie visuals, a haunting atmosphere, and the promise of something even darker than the first film. And if the social media reactions are anything to go by, ‘Chhorii 2’ is already shaping up to be a winner.

Fans react

As soon as the teaser hit the internet, horror lovers flooded social media with their reactions. The spine-chilling glimpse left many with goosebumps, and fans couldn’t stop raving about how terrifying it looks.

“Woah! This is goooood!!” one user exclaimed. “Wowwww… goosebumps! Teaser looks promising,” another wrote.

“The realistic horror and thriller vibe from the first film was awesome, and this one looks even better!” a fan noted.

“This is the best horror movie!” claimed another, already sold on the sequel.

Some fans are so hyped, they’re demanding a theatrical release instead of a streaming one. “Release this in theatres!!” one user urged, while another declared, “The next cult classic is here.”

For those who need a refresher, ‘Chhorii’ (2021) wasn’t just a horror flick—it had a deeper message that struck a chord with audiences. The film followed a chilling yet socially relevant storyline, blending supernatural horror with real-world fears. Now, with ‘Chhorii 2’, expectations are even higher.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who stole the show in the first installment, looks even more intense in this one. Fans are already praising her performance just from the teaser alone. “.@Nushrratt shines in the haunting teaser of ‘Chhorii 2’,” wrote a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

The wait isn’t too long! ‘Chhorii 2’ is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. With all the hype surrounding it, horror fans better mark their calendars—because this one looks like it’s going to be an unforgettable ride.

What do you think about the teaser? Are you ready for another round of chills?