Nushrratt Bharuccha joins the nepotism debate; Talks about Sonakshi and Shraddha

Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.’ Her recent release, ‘Chhorii 2’ with Soha Ali Khan, is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the actress weighed in on the nepotism debate. She noted that despite having an impressive filmography, she struggles to bag good roles. On the contrary, she shared that star kids have the option to leverage their connections in the industry.

Speaking about it, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “They definitely have an advantage. They know the industry, they know the people. And if they don’t, their parents do. So what happens is, they reach places I cannot. They can knock on doors I may not even know the address of. If I want to meet a director, who’s going to give me his number? Where should I even ask for the director’s address? This is a very practical problem – but it’s a real one.” Compared to her peers like Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt revealed that they can reach out to directors, but she can’t. For the unversed, Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman Khan with ‘Dabangg,’ whereas Shraddha made her debut with ‘Teen Patti.’

Deliberating further, the actress said, “It’s so difficult to get a director’s number or set up a meeting. It’s a very tough road for people who are not from the industry. I don’t like calling them ‘nepo kids’ because they have their own struggles. But yes, they get inroads that we don’t. That may have been the harder route for me. I value the people who want to work with me, I hold them close like family. I would have liked a lot more opportunities – more ‘yes’ than ‘no’s’. But I’m still very happy with the films I’ve got.”

