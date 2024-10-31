Nayanthara’s ‘Beyond the Fairy Tale’ docu-film gets a release date

Nayanthara’s much-anticipated docu-film, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’, is going to release on Netflix on November 18, a special date that also marks her birthday.

The streaming platform made the announcement on Wednesday, thrilling fans who have eagerly awaited the project.

Originally conceived as a wedding film, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ has evolved into a documentary that delves into the actress’s extraordinary journey in the entertainment industry and her personal life.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Describing her as “the brightest star,” Netflix posted on Instagram, “In every universe, she’s the brightest star. Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ on 18 November, only on Netflix!”

The initial teaser for the film premiered at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, showcasing scenes from Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s wedding preparations. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a private ceremony held in Chennai, with close friends and select guests from the film industry, including luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s journey took a heartwarming turn later that year when they welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, through surrogacy. Vignesh shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt post, sharing images of the couple tenderly holding their newborns.

He wrote, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers and our ancestors’ blessings, along with all the good manifestations, have come together in the form of two blessed babies. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is doubly great.”

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ promises to provide an in-depth look at the beloved actress’s life, capturing her transition from a successful career in South Indian cinema to her recent Bollywood debut. Last year, Nayanthara starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster ‘Jawan’ and is well-known for her roles in Tamil films like ‘Iraivan’ and ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’.

With this film, fans will get an intimate glimpse into Nayanthara’s life as she navigates the demands of stardom and family.