Thama: Ayushmann and Rashmika unite for horror-comedy

In a thrilling development for Bollywood fans, acclaimed actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are going to collaborate on a new film titled “Thama.”

This horror-comedy project is under the creative direction of Dinesh Vijan, known for his impressive track record with films like “Stree” and “Munjya.” As a continuation of Vijan’s popular horror-comedy universe, “Thama” promises to deliver a unique blend of scares and laughter.

The film, directed by Aditya Satpodar, who previously teamed up with Vijan on “Munjya,” features an impressive ensemble cast, including the legendary Paresh Rawal and the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Set against a backdrop of vampires, “Thama” spins a narrative that intertwines love and horror in a way that is sure to captivate audiences. Scheduled for release on Diwali 2025, the film is already generating excitement among fans, eager to witness this fresh take on romance infused with supernatural elements.

The teaser announcement from Maddock Films, the production company behind the project, sets the tone for the film, stating, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025!”

Initial reactions from fans have been overwhelmingly positive, with social media buzzing following the announcement. Notably, “Thama” was initially referred to as “Vampires Of Vijay Nagar,” which hints at the intriguing plot elements that will be explored.

In addition to this exciting project, Ayushmann Khurrana is going to appear alongside Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming untitled film, while Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a project titled “Sikandar.”