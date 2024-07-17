Mission Cross: Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah star in Netflix action-comedy

Makers of the highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Mission Cross’ have finally revealed the trailer and release date for the film. Originally slated to be distributed by PlusM Entertainment, the film faced several delays before ultimately proceeding with an OTT release on Netflix. Set to hit the streaming platform on August 7, the film stars ‘New World’ actor Hwang Jung Min, ‘Sky Castle’ actress Yum Jung Ah, and ‘Ashfall’ actress Jeon Hye Jin.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped the film’s poster featuring Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah holding hands and admiring each other, with explosions in the background. The accompanying caption reads, “From the nemesis of a husband to a hot summer action ally.”

The trailer reveals a gripping, power-packed narrative as an incident soon turns the couple’s lives upside down. It opens with Hwang Jung Min showcasing his cooking skills as he embraces the role of a househusband after returning to civilian life following his work as an agent. Jung Min’s past remains hidden from his wife as he lives with this secret.

The trailer continues to introduce his charismatic wife, Yum Jung Ah, who is a detective in the major crimes division. Their blissful life faces turbulence when junior agent Jeon Hye Jin seeks help from Jung Min, leading his wife to suspect that the two are having an affair. While trailing them, Jung Ah becomes embroiled in major incidents, and the couple soon embarks on a critical and thrilling mission, determined to protect each other.

Catch the ‘Mission Cross’ trailer here:

The high-adrenaline action film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative. Lee Myung Hoo makes his feature directorial debut with the film, which Han Jae Duk backs. While some fans remain disappointed that the film is not opting for a theatrical release, others have expressed relief that the project is finally releasing despite the delays.