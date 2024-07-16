Jung Hae In and Jung So Min to play childhood friends to lovers in ‘Love Next Door’

Jung Hae In, known for leading popular dramas such as ‘Snowdrop,’ ‘Something in the Rain,’ and ‘D.P.,’ is set to share the screen with ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and ‘Love Reset’ actress Jung So Min. The duo will play the lead couple in the upcoming TVN drama, ‘Love Next Door.’ The series is scheduled to premiere on August 17 and marks the second collaboration between ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ director Yoo Je-won and writer Shin Ha-eun.

The upcoming rom-com explores the lives of Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min) and Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In), who grew up together in the same neighborhood, with their mothers being close friends. Having shared most of their lives, they have seen each other at their best and worst while often being pitted against each other by their mothers.

As time passes, we meet Seung Hyo, who leads a peaceful and fulfilling life as a successful architect and company CEO, with the only dark chapter being his relationship with Seok Ryu. However, things take an unexpected turn when Seok Ryu returns to town, sparking new feelings in Seung Hyo. Meanwhile, Seok Ryu has consistently tasted success, achieving top grades and excelling in everything she plans. Yet, as she grows up and enters a global corporation, life becomes challenging, leading her to experience failure for the first time and submit her resignation as project manager before returning to her hometown.

TVN recently shared a teaser for the series, featuring a compilation of snapshots from the duo’s lives as they grow up.

‘Love Next Door’ will also feature a second lead couple, Jung Mo Eum (Kim Ji Eun) and journalist Kang Dan Ho (played by ‘Tomorrow’ actor Yoon Ji-on), who also experience their own neighborhood romance. The supporting cast includes Park Ji, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Joon, Jun Suk Ho, and Kim Geum Soon, among others. Word has also surfaced that the TVN drama will be available for streaming on Netflix.