Mismatched season 3: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli return for love

Fans of ‘Mismatched’ are in for an exciting treat as the popular romantic-comedy series gears up for its season 3.

The show, starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, is ready to return to Netflix with a fresh storyline that blends love, technology, and self-discovery. On Monday, the streaming platform unveiled the trailer for the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

The trailer kicks off with a nostalgic nod to the iconic cold coffee scene, which first brought together Rishi (played by Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli).

This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, one that takes them beyond the familiar campus of Aravali Institute. The couple has now moved to a new campus in Hyderabad, where they are navigating the next phase of their journey, balancing their love lives with their tech ambitions.

According to a press note, ‘Mismatched’ season 3 delves into the complexities of living two lives—one in the real world and another in the virtual world. As Rishi and Dimple continue to grow as individuals and as a couple, they will also face the challenge of managing their careers and relationships in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

The season also promises plenty of surprises, with familiar faces and new characters. Rishi’s former rival, Anmol (Taaruk Raina), finds himself working alongside Rishi in the virtual-reality lab Betterverse, a development that signals a shift in their relationship dynamics.

Meanwhile, new characters like Rith (Lauren Robinson) and Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) join the group, each with their own goals and struggles in the virtual world. Krish (Abhinav Sharma) continues to seek his place within the group, while Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha) and Zeenat (Vidya Malavade) embark on their own journeys of reinvention.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shared his excitement for the new season, calling it a “milestone” that reflects the love and hard work of everyone involved. He emphasized that the season tackles important themes like growing together, embracing inclusivity, and facing life’s challenges. “Even in life’s complexities, there’s beauty in connection and understanding,” he noted. He also expressed his eagerness to continue the partnership with Netflix and connect with audiences worldwide.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, also shared her enthusiasm about the upcoming season. “Over the last two seasons, ‘Mismatched’ has garnered immense popularity for its authentic portrayal of young adulthood,” she said.

“In season 3, we’re taking a little time leap, with Dimple, Rishi, and the gang exploring love, ambition, heartbreak, and identity in a new world. The tech is wilder, the music memorable, and the romance even more intense.” She also hinted at the magic of young love returning in time for the holiday season.

‘Mismatched’ Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 13. With its mix of romance, friendship, and futuristic tech, the series is sure to captivate fans once again.