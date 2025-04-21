‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’ gets a makeover in ‘The Royals’ – Watch Ishaan & Bhumi turn up the heat

Get ready to binge—Netflix is bringing some royal drama your way with ‘The Royals’, and the chemistry between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar is already setting screens on fire! Ahead of its May 9 premiere, the makers just dropped the first song from the series, and it’s a total vibe.

The track, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’, is a groovy reimagining of the 1982 hit from ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’. But this version? Think retro charm meets Gen Z energy. Set against the backdrop of a swanky rooftop party, the video is all about flirty glances, dance moves, and that unmistakable spark between Ishaan and Bhumi. And let’s be honest—it’s hard not to hit replay.

Sharing the track on Instagram, the show’s team captioned it perfectly: “Drama, passion, pyaar – mil jaaye iss tarah. ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’ song out now!” The excitement is real, and fans are already buzzing.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, ‘The Royals’ promises eight episodes of glam, romance, and all the palace-level gossip you could ask for. Think of it as Bridgerton with a desi twist—minus the corsets, but with just as much sass.

Alongside Ishaan and Bhumi, the star-studded cast features Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Dino Morea. And yes, even the legendary Zeenat Aman makes an appearance—need we say more?

At a recent Lakme Fashion Week appearance, Ishaan gave fans a little peek into what’s coming: “It was a really fun experience and a whole new kind of project. It’s fresh, super bingeable, and honestly, there’s something in it for everyone.”

When asked about working with Zeenat Aman, he didn’t hold back his admiration: “She’s an icon. We had a blast on set.”

With nostalgia, glitz, and sizzling chemistry, ‘The Royals’ is shaping up to be your next weekend obsession. Clear your schedule for May 9—Netflix is about to take you into a world where love, legacy, and a whole lot of drama reign supreme.