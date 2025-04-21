‘Jewel Thief’: Kunal Kapoor jokingly calls co-star Saif Ali Khan a ‘pain’

The countdown is on, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the heist drama, ‘Jewel Thief’, on Netflix. Set to release on April 25, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutt. Ahead of the release of the high-stakes film, Jaideep, Nikita, and Kunal recently sat down for a goofy conversation.

Speaking with Filmygyan, the cast of ‘Jewel Thief’ opened up on working with each other. During this, Kunal Kapoor took a moment to share his experience. He also jokingly said that Saif was a ‘pain.’ When the other cast members revealed that they thoroughly enjoyed their time on set, Kunal had a different experience. “Loneliness, because I am not with them in the film. I am chasing them, so I was alone on the set. These people would enjoy together.”

The actor also talked about working with Saif in the film. “He is a pain. It was difficult to work with him. He didn’t turn up on time, and when he did, he didn’t know his lines, and then we had to wait till he learned his lines. Then take after take.” However, this was all in good humour as the rest of the cast also joined him. They joked that since Saif is not active on social media, he may not find out about the comment.

Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal have helmed the high-stakes heist drama. Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand have bankrolled the film under their banner Marflix Pictures. Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads, “A crime lord hires a master thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. But what starts as a flawless plan spirals into chaos, unexpected alliances, and deadly twists.” The film promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its nail-biting, thrilling sequences. From alliances and action sequences to a daunting heist, ‘Jewel Thief’ promises to be a captivating watch.

Meanwhile, the film is going to premiere on Netflix on April 25.