‘The Emergency’ author to sue Kangana Ranaut for ‘breach of contract’ over adaptation

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ has been attracting trouble time and again. Following opposition and delays, her film hit theatres and subsequently released on Netflix. Now, the title has irked veteran journalist and author Coomi Kapoor, the author of ‘The Emergency.’ Kapoor is going to sue Manikarnika Films and Netflix. It is over an alleged breach of contract and damage to the reputation of her book and her. She alleges that Kangana’s adaptation is brimming with historical inaccuracies, and her work is facing the brunt. Moreover, Kapoor states that the makers didn’t seek permission before displaying that the film adapted from her book.

On Monday, a press note outlining Coomi Kapoor’s complaints with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ made way. The note stated, “Even after two legal notices, the wording ‘based on Coomi Kapoor’s book ‘The Emergency’” has not been removed from the Netflix platform. The damage to her reputation as a journalist and author is irretrievable.”

The note also mentioned, “She (Kapoor) signed a tripartite contract with Manikarnika Films, Penguin, and herself. However, on her lawyer’s advice, she included two clauses that while the producers would of course have full artistic license in making the film, nothing should be modified that was not in consonance with historical facts on the subject, which are in the public domain. The contract also stipulated that the author’s name and book should not be used for promoting or exploiting the film without the prior approval of the author in writing.”

“When the film appeared on the Netflix platform, she discovered to her horror that in large type at the bottom it was claimed the film was based on her book. She saw the film for the first time and discovered it was a total distortion of the contents of her book.”

‘Emergency’ chronicles the politically turbulent atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It seeks to offer a view of a defining moment in the nation’s socio-political history. The title was initially going to release on September 6, 2024. However, it attracted trouble for a long time. The film didn’t receive the certification initially and attracted backlash from several Sikh organisations for its portrayal of the community.

The film finally hit theatres on January 17. Apart from headlining the film, Kangana Ranaut also served as the director and co-producer of ‘Emergency.’ Meanwhile, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.