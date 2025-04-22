Tourists injured in terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Several tourists were injured after terrorists opened fire at them in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The exact number of injured is yet to be confirmed by the authorities. Unofficial reports said that six to seven civilians were injured. Among the injured, three are tourists. All the injured have been rushed to the hospital at Pahalgam.

Reports said that terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the area.

People in the area said that gunshots were heard in the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, following which security forces rushed to the spot, police said.

The area is approachable only on foot or horses, according to officials.

The area was immediately cordoned off by the Army and security forces who rushed to the spot following the incident.

Further details are awaited.