‘Mismatched’ season 3 premieres THIS date: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli announce

Excitement is in the air for fans of Netflix’s beloved series ‘Mismatched’ as the wait for Season 3 is nearly over, as the streaming giant has announced that the new season will premiere on December 13, 2024.

Actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, who play the adored on-screen couple Rishi and Dimple, revealed the big news in a quirky Instagram video. In the clip, their delightful chemistry was on full display as they shared a playful exchange that ended with a clever twist — they unveiled the release date on a coffee mug. Netflix captioned the post, “WE HAVE A DATE!!! Mismatched Season 3, arrives on 13 December, only on Netflix!”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, ‘Mismatched’ has captured hearts with its unique coming-of-age romance. The show follows Rishi, a hopeless romantic who dreams of old-school love, and Dimple, an ambitious gamer who’s far from conventional.

Advertisement

As their worlds collide, they navigate relationships, personal growth, and the messy reality of life and love. The cast also features Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade, who played key roles in the previous seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Rohit Saraf, fondly referred to as the “national crush,” skyrocketed to fame with this Netflix series. Though he first appeared in films like ‘Dear Zindagi’ (2016) and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ (2019), ‘Mismatched’ made him a household name. Recently, he starred in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 cult film ‘Ishq Vishk’.

Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli, widely known for her YouTube persona “MostlySane,” has proven her versatility with roles in ‘Mismatched’ and other projects. Her portrayal of Dimple, a fiercely independent and ambitious young woman, has resonated deeply with audiences.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s novel ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’, ‘Mismatched’ is a fresh take on modern romance blended with relatable struggles and heartwarming moments. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and adapted by Gazal Dhaliwal, the show has built a loyal fan base over its two seasons.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to binge-watch — December 13 is just around the corner, and ‘Mismatched’ Season 3 promises to deliver more laughs, love, and heartfelt moments!