‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action chronicles the tale of Hiccup and Toothless’ friendship

One of the most beloved animated film series ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is gearing up for its live-action variant. Ahead of the anticipated release, Universal Pictures has dropped a captivating trailer, taking viewers down memory lane. The live-action version is based on the DreamWorks’ blockbuster film trilogy that hit theatres between 2010-2019. The live-action film is going to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.

The trailer promises a spectacular visual spectacle chronicling the origin story of the brotherhood between Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless. The short clip opens to a vast and expansive visual landscape that promises a visual treat. It features the first meeting between the young Viking and the rare dragon, setting the stage for a saga of friendship to unfold. Hinging on their bond, the story will chart Hiccup’s learning of the way of the dragons and how he leverages it to strike peace between the Vikings and the dragons.

The official logline mentions, “As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.”

Meanwhile, several of the characters from the animated series are portrayed by new actors in the live-action adaptation. These include Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman. However, Gerard Butler reprises his role as Hiccup’s father, Stoick the Vast, the character he voiced in the animated trilogy.

The animated series kickstarted with the 2010 film ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ based on Cressida Cowell’s eponymous book. The film emerged as a blockbuster and racked up 494.9 million dollars against a budget of 165 million dollars. The following films were titled ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ (2014), and ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ (2019).

Meanwhile, Dean DeBlois, who created the animated series, has written, produced and directed the live-action film. Marc Platt and Adam Siege are also co-producing the film.