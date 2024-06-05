Mirzapur Season 3 release delay sparks fan concerns

Fans of the hit Amazon Prime Video series ‘Mirzapur’ are raising concerns over the release date of the highly anticipated season 3.

Earlier, the makers had teased a June release for the third installment; however, the latest teaser hints at a delay, pushing the release to August. Fans are disappointed and skeptical about this new development, believing there could be further delays. Given the climax of the preceding season, netizens have been waiting patiently to know the fate of their beloved characters.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video released a teaser featuring Pramod Pathak, who plays JP Yadav in the acclaimed series. In the video, they teased a new tentative date of August 22, with Yadav confidently saying, “Mark my words.” This follows a series of teasers and announcements that have piqued fans’ curiosity and anticipation. Aimed at relieving fans, the latest teaser hasn’t been successful and has aroused skepticism over political assurances and reliability.

‘Mirzapur’ premiered in 2018 on Amazon Prime and soon garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. The gangster drama features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, among others. The series comes with a captivating and intense power struggle, accompanied by phenomenal performances by the cast.

The second season, released in 2020, left viewers wanting more after the dramatic climax. The season concluded with Kaleen Bhaiya’s son Munna Tripathi meeting his end at the hands of Ali Fazal’s Guddu. Fans have been unable to get over Pankaj Tripathi’s reel heir’s exit and believe there is more to his fate.

In the upcoming season 3, a power grab is sure to ensue between Guddu, Kaleen Bhaiya, Golu, Beena, and Shatrughan. The anticipated series will feature a web of backstabbing, power tussles, ploys, and alliances as familial tensions peak.

‘Mirzapur’ season 3 will see Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Manurishi Chadha, and Isha Talwar reprising their roles alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

With the latest alleged date reveal, fans can only hope for the new season to release soon on the OTT platform.