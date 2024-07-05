Mirzapur 3 actor Vijay Varma calls the series fandom ‘UNPARALLELED’

Only a handful of shows in India have managed to build a devoted fan base, and the political crime drama ‘Mirzapur’ stands as one of the frontrunners in this league. With its guns-blazing action and intense storyline, the show has garnered a massive following thanks to its stellar cast and gripping plot. Vijay Verma, who portrayed the twin brothers Shatrughan Tyagi and Bharat Tyagi in Mirzapur, recently discussed the show’s immense popularity in an interview.

In the second season, Verma’s character entered Mirzapur, adding layers of political tension and power dynamics. His portrayal included the dramatic twist where Shatrughan kills his own brother and assumes his identity, escalating the storyline. Speaking to PTI, Verma expressed how the show’s large fan base has brought significant “love and reach” to its actors. He reminisced about his excitement upon landing the dual roles in the second season.

Looking ahead to the third season of Mirzapur, Vijay Verma remarked, “The show’s popularity is unparalleled. It’s incredible how much this show resonates, reaching even those who haven’t watched anything else. The love and impact—it’s liberating; you do not worried about critics. It’s a great feeling.” Verma admitted he was instantly hooked when he first watched the series, praising its gripping climax and how it left him, like many fans, craving for more.

Reflecting on the show’s passionate fan base, Verma recalled, “When I saw the fandom explode, I thought, ‘Have we really become a country with show fandoms?’ It’s a one-of-its-kind series, akin to ‘Sacred Games,’ setting new standards. So, when I was offered the second season, I was thrilled.”

Asked about what initially grabs his attention in a script, the ‘Darlings’ star revealed he first checks whether his character survives. Verma also commended director Gurmeet Singh for maintaining the series’ core essence. Using his character’s signature outfit as an example, Verma shared how stepping back into it instantly reconnects him to the role, ready to bring it back to life on screen.

‘Mirzapur’ season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, with fans eagerly binge-watching to uncover the future of Mirzapur and its characters. In other updates, Vijay Verma is ready to appear in ‘Matka King’ and ‘Suriya 83.’