Vijay Varma says THIS about his dual IIFA 2025 nominations

Vijay Varma is celebrating a special milestone in his career as he secures two nominations at the IIFA Awards 2025.

The actor has received nomination in the categories of “Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Web Film” for ‘Murder Mubarak’ and “Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Series” for ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’.

Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, Vijay expressed gratitude for the recognition. “Nominated for IIFA. Both in leading role and supporting role. Thank you,” he wrote.

He reflected on his past roles, saying, “After my share of winning awards for serial killers, abusive lovers, and gangsters… I’m nominated for a soft-hearted lawyer and a real-life hero pilot. Itna bada character arc toh koi writer bhi nahi likh sakta haha. Long love cinema.”

In 2023, he delivered gripping performances as Inspector Karan Anand in ‘Jaane Jaan’, a relentless cop in ‘Kaalkoot’, and a terrifying antagonist in ‘Dahaad’.

He explored complex emotions in ‘Lust Stories 2’ before shifting gears in 2024 with ‘Murder Mubarak’, where he played Aakash Dogra, a lawyer caught in a murder mystery. The film, based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Club You To Death’, was directorial of Homi Adajania and featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

His portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan in ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ made him one of Bollywood’s most dynamic actors. The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, brings to life the harrowing 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, with an ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy.

With his upcoming projects, ‘Matka King’ and ‘Ul-Jalool-Ishq’, Vijay Varma is showing he is here to slay!