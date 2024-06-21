Vijay Varma’s ‘Matka King’ series has THIS connection with ‘Chandu Champion’

Get ready for some exciting news from the world of entertainment! Vijay Varma, the talented actor we all love, is set to grace our screens in the highly anticipated series ‘Matka King,’ directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule. This series has been creating quite a buzz lately, especially after the recent reveal of a new poster featuring Vijay and the announcement that the versatile Sai Tamhankar has joined the cast.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting! ‘Matka King’ isn’t just any other series; it has a fascinating connection with Kartik Aaryan’s latest film ‘Chandu Champion.’ If you’ve watched ‘Chandu Champion,’ you might remember the character who changed Murlikant Petkar’s fortune by winning big at a gambling den. Well, that character is inspired by none other than Ratan Khatri, the real-life Matka King who dominated the scene from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Ratan Khatri’s life story is the stuff of legends, and it serves as the inspiration for ‘Matka King.’ Directed by Nagraj Manjule and set to premiere on Prime Video, this series promises to take us on a thrilling journey into the world of matka gambling. Vijay Varma is all set to step into the shoes of Khatri, and we can’t wait to see him bring this iconic character to life on screen.

Khatri’s journey from Karachi, Pakistan, to India during the partition of 1947, and his rise to become the Matka King, is a tale filled with intrigue and drama. He turned matka into a massive racket, and his influence stretched far and wide. With Vijay Varma at the helm, ‘Matka King’ is gearing up to deliver a gripping narrative that will keep us hooked from start to finish.

And that’s not all! Vijay Varma has a slew of exciting projects lined up, including Mirzapur Season 3, Ul Jalool Ishq, and IC814- The Khandahar Hijack. With his talent and versatility, there’s no doubt that he’s set to conquer the hearts of audiences everywhere. So mark your calendars and get ready for the ride of a lifetime with ‘Matka King’!