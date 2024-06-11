Fehujali: Assamese documentary set to shine at Mumbai Film Festival

Assam’s stirring documentary ‘Fehujali’, spotlighting the struggles of disadvantaged youth, is set to captivate audiences at the esteemed Mumbai International Film Festival. Scheduled for screening on June 21, this documentary has already clinched the Best Short Documentary award at the 7th New Delhi Film Festival held on March 28, 2024.

Crafted under the patronage of Assam’s Director General of Police, ‘Fehujali’ is helmed by Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, presently serving as IGP (Special Task Force), Assam. The film, enriched with English subtitles curated by Dr. Jovial Kalita, aims to shed light on the harsh realities faced by marginalized youth.

Speaking on the film’s significance, GP Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, highlighted its poignant message. He stressed the importance of sharing the true-life experiences of individuals who fell prey to extremist ideologies, aiming to prevent similar missteps among today’s youth.

Director Dr. Mahanta delves into the film’s narrative, elucidating the struggles of marginalized youth ensnared by extremist factions. ‘Fehujali’ follows their journey from disillusionment to newfound clarity, as they grapple with the harsh realities of being mere pawns in a larger, manipulative game.

The documentary poignantly portrays the plight of underprivileged youth, lured by promises of monetary gain into extremist groups, only to realize the emptiness of their purported mission. As the narrative unfolds, viewers witness their return home, marked by shattered dreams and a sobering realization of their exploitation.

Receiving widespread acclaim, ‘Fehujali’ has resonated deeply with audiences for its powerful storytelling and impactful message. The Mumbai International Film Festival, slated from June 15 to June 21, provides a fitting platform for this thought-provoking documentary.

Established in 1990 as BIFF and later rechristened as MIFF, the festival is a testament to India’s rich cinematic landscape. Organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, MIFF serves as a melting pot for documentary filmmakers worldwide, fostering collaboration and cross-cultural exchange.

As stated on the festival’s website, MIFF aims to broaden filmmakers’ horizons, facilitating co-productions and the global dissemination of documentary, short, and animation films. With ‘Fehujali’ poised to leave a lasting impact, the festival promises to be a celebration of storytelling and shared human experiences.