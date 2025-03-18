Panchayat Season 4 twist: Will Sachiv ji leave Phulera or stay for Rinki?

The magic of ‘Panchayat’ is returning! And, you already know it! This series, which superbly weaves small-town dilemmas with emotionally rich storytelling, is officially gearing up to return for its fourth season. But the question that’s on everybody’s mind—When will ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 come out? And more importantly, what lies in store for Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) and the folks in Phulera? Let’s get into all the details.

As was the case with its past seasons, ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has already greenlit it, but the date is not yet announced.

Analyzing the trend so far:

– First season: April 2020

– Second season: May 2022

– Third season: May 2024

A gap of two years has been in between every season, so there’s a reasonable chance that we will see Season 4 either in mid-late 2025 (July-December) or so. There are speculations and opinions on the net suggesting it can be pushed all the way until 2026 as well. We’ll have to wait until officially announced at least.

What’s happening next in ‘Panchayat’ Season 4?

Season 3 of ‘Panchayat’ concluded on a huge cliffhanger, and fans cannot wait to see what happens next. The biggest question on everyone’s lips is whether Abhishek will leave Phulera or not and fight back since his transfer is uncertain and his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) is still not settled.

Also, the politics in the village have turned dramatic with Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) increasing rivalry into a complete political war—will Abhishek be pulled back into it?

And, of course, viewers can anticipate more chaos and humor, because the soul of ‘Panchayat’ is its honest and emotional reflection of rural life.

The show’s stellar cast—Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar—will be back. But after Season 3’s intense climax, there are rumors of new characters entering the story. With the upcoming panchayat elections and Abhishek’s CAT exam results in the mix, the plot could take some surprising turns.

If you want to relive the magic of Phulera, you can stream Panchayat Seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video.

For the time being, keep looking out for updates—because in Phulera, anything is possible!