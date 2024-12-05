‘Jigra’ OTT release: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt’s thriller?

Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated action thriller ‘Jigra’ is all set to make its OTT release, and fans can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Netflix India has officially announced that it will premiere the film on December 6, 2024, just a few weeks after its theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

The streaming giant shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a fresh poster with the caption, “Phoolon aur taaron ne kaha hai, ulti ginti shuru karlo (stars emoticon) Jigra is arriving tomorrow on Netflix.”

This OTT release was hinted at during the film’s opening credits, heightening the buzz surrounding ‘Jigra’. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film follows the story of Satya (played by Alia Bhatt), a young woman with a troubled past who is forced into a dangerous mission to rescue her brother, Ankur (Vedang Raina), from a foreign jail.

Driven by love and desperation, Satya’s transformation from an ordinary woman into an unexpected hero forms the core of the narrative, which promises plenty of twists and intense moments.

The film marks an important milestone for the industry as it also introduces South Indian actor and director Rahul Ravindran to Bollywood in a significant role.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai and Singapore, ‘Jigra’ takes the audience on a visually stunning journey, with filming taking place between October 2023 and February 2024.

The collaboration between Vasan Bala and co-writer Debashish Irengbam brings a fresh approach to the action-thriller genre, creating an intense and emotional experience for viewers. For those who missed the theatrical release, the Netflix streaming option provides a chance to catch up on this gripping story filled with love, loyalty, and dramatic suspense.