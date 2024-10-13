Jigra review: Love, loyalty, misfire

Bollywood has given us singhams, khiladis, dons, dabangs, and many more. In one of its rare feats, it introduces a woman who goes to unimaginable lengths in a jailbreak movie to save her brother from a life sentence. This is ‘Jigra’, featuring Alia Bhatt as Satyabhama Anand and Vedang Raina as her younger brother Ankur. Satyabhama’s journey is remarkable, highlighting the extremes to which she will go for family—a theme that is not a new feat within Bollywood narratives.

Jailbreak films often explore profound questions about fate versus free will. Are the characters truly in control of their destiny, or are their outcomes determined by larger forces, such as societal structures, personal flaws, or power dynamics?

Satya is fiercely protective of her brother Ankur, who is wrongfully convicted of drug possession while traveling with his cousin in Hansi Dao, a fictional Southeast Asian country off the Malaysian coast. Facing a death sentence in a high-security prison, Ankur’s situation becomes a race against time as Satya resolves to bring him back to India.

Satya keeps navigating the complex legal hurdles of the judicial system in foreign strand, and the moral dilemmas of taking justice into her own hands. Well, it’s fiction! Her determination tries to convey themes of familial duty, sacrifice, and the quest for justice, perhaps a way to show the lengths one would go to protect loved ones.

The film tracks her attempts to overcome these obstacles, working against seemingly insurmountable odds. She seeks diplomatic channels, engages in covert operations, and ultimately resorts to a daring jailbreak.

Another intriguing aspect of ‘Jigra’ is the depiction of friendship among prisoners. Jailbreak films often center on camaraderie and loyalty among inmates. It’s mostly about the bonds formed within the prison system that can be stronger than those outside. This theme resonates with films like ‘The Great Escape’, where the prisoners band together not just to escape but to defy their captors. ‘Jigra’ similarly explores the strength of these relationships, although in their initial phase, they do not mingle well.

However, despite a cast including Vivek Gomber and Manoj Pahwa, the film struggles to break free from its conventional trajectory. Alia Bhatt’s character, driven solely by the desire to save her brother, leads to a predictable storyline that stretches thin, ultimately leaving the narrative feeling dull.

Many jailbreak films highlight the power struggle between inmates and authorities, symbolizing resistance to institutional control. The prison warden or guards often represent authoritarian figures whose oppressive tactics reflect broader societal control mechanisms. In ‘Jigra’, Vedang Raina’s character seeks help from Gomber’s jailer, but their relationship becomes strained as the plot progresses. Close-up shots of the jailer suggest he might assist Vedang, but the opposite occurs, creating an unfulfilled tension.

Manoj Pahwa injects humor and affection into the narrative, attempting to elevate the film, but the other actors do not seem to match his energy. Fans might sympathize with Rahul Ravindran’s Muthu, a former police officer who knows the prison well and aids Satyabhama and Pahwa in their plans. However, his last-minute decision to back out feels unreasonable, especially considering his past attempts to save someone he had wrongfully arrested.

For viewers who grew up with films like ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, where prison serves as a metaphor for societal injustice and hope, ‘Jigra’ may fall short. However, if one can appreciate the portrayal of a trauma-ridden sister’s fierce love for her brother, it might offer a passable one-time watch.

Ultimately, while the emotional stakes are present, they fail to keep the audience glued to the screen in this revenge drama, where characters grapple with the philosophical question of what freedom truly means. Escaping physical confinement does not always equate to true freedom, especially when characters carry the burden of past traumas or societal expectations.

In rooting for Vedang and his fellow inmates, viewers may find themselves sympathizing with antiheroes, raising questions about justice, redemption, and the validity of society’s legal definitions of right and wrong.

At the end of the day, ‘Jigra’ presents a fictional narrative that strays far from real-world scenarios. Alia Bhatt has delivered some brilliant films like ‘Highway’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to the industry, but with this experiment under her own production, she might need a more gripping storyline to showcase her prowess.